A happy start or happy ending. by johnfalconer
39 / 365

A happy start or happy ending.

I left my celebratory French champagne at a bus stop. See the above photograph. I got back after 30 minutes of panic and it was still there. $160 saved!!! Was this my final piece of luck for 2020? I hope it was the beginning of my luck for 2021.
31st December 2020 31st Dec 20

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
Scottish born, Australian raised, lived in Thailand for many years. Now back living in Sydney, Australia.
Pigeons Farm ace
Wow that is lucky! I hope it keeps flowing in 2021 for you.
January 1st, 2021  
John Falconer ace
@kgolab
Of course it will. Of course it will.
January 1st, 2021  
Pigeons Farm ace
@johnfalconer Fingers crossed tightly!
January 1st, 2021  
Kathy A ace
Wow, you are the luckiest man around! Thank goodness Covid has kept people at home!
January 1st, 2021  
John Falconer ace
@kgolab @kjarn
Very lucky. Thanks for the much appreciated comments.
January 1st, 2021  
