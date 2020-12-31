Sign up
39 / 365
A happy start or happy ending.
I left my celebratory French champagne at a bus stop. See the above photograph. I got back after 30 minutes of panic and it was still there. $160 saved!!! Was this my final piece of luck for 2020? I hope it was the beginning of my luck for 2021.
31st December 2020
31st Dec 20
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
5
Album
Others
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
31st December 2020 7:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bus
,
stop
,
champagne
,
sydney
Pigeons Farm
ace
Wow that is lucky! I hope it keeps flowing in 2021 for you.
January 1st, 2021
John Falconer
ace
@kgolab
Of course it will. Of course it will.
January 1st, 2021
Pigeons Farm
ace
@johnfalconer
Fingers crossed tightly!
January 1st, 2021
Kathy A
ace
Wow, you are the luckiest man around! Thank goodness Covid has kept people at home!
January 1st, 2021
John Falconer
ace
@kgolab
@kjarn
Very lucky. Thanks for the much appreciated comments.
January 1st, 2021
