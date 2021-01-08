Previous
Better in green. by johnfalconer
45 / 365

Better in green.

8th January 2021 8th Jan 21

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
Scottish born, Australian raised, lived in Thailand for many years. Now back living in Sydney, Australia. I started 1,000 years ago around about when the...
Annie D ace
they look great in b&w
January 8th, 2021  
Dustyloup ace
Love the structural quality
January 8th, 2021  
moni kozi
This surely fits the bw challenge with the theme 'fresh', don't you think? https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/44520/new-black-and-white-challeng-bw-59
January 8th, 2021  
Babs ace
Ha ha they look like dancing hula girls.
January 8th, 2021  
John Falconer ace
@annied @dustyloup @monikozi @onewing
Thanks for the much appreciated comments.
January 8th, 2021  
John Falconer ace
@onewing
Dancing hula girls. What are they feeding you in Nelson Bay.
January 8th, 2021  
