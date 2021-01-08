Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
45 / 365
Better in green.
8th January 2021
8th Jan 21
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
Scottish born, Australian raised, lived in Thailand for many years. Now back living in Sydney, Australia. I started 1,000 years ago around about when the...
198
photos
108
followers
279
following
12% complete
View this month »
37
38
39
41
42
43
44
45
Latest from all albums
42
43
150
151
44
152
153
45
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
Others
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
7th January 2021 10:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
and
,
white
,
vegetable
,
onion
,
sydney
Annie D
ace
they look great in b&w
January 8th, 2021
Dustyloup
ace
Love the structural quality
January 8th, 2021
moni kozi
This surely fits the bw challenge with the theme 'fresh', don't you think?
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/44520/new-black-and-white-challeng-bw-59
January 8th, 2021
Babs
ace
Ha ha they look like dancing hula girls.
January 8th, 2021
John Falconer
ace
@annied
@dustyloup
@monikozi
@onewing
Thanks for the much appreciated comments.
January 8th, 2021
John Falconer
ace
@onewing
Dancing hula girls. What are they feeding you in Nelson Bay.
January 8th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Thanks for the much appreciated comments.
Dancing hula girls. What are they feeding you in Nelson Bay.