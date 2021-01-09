Previous
Next
The Hero of Waterloo, the Rocks precinct, Sydney by johnfalconer
48 / 365

The Hero of Waterloo, the Rocks precinct, Sydney

9th January 2021 9th Jan 21

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
Scottish born, Australian raised, lived in Thailand for many years. Now back living in Sydney, Australia. I started 1,000 years ago around about when the...
13% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jennie B. ace
I like the look of this building, but those tables and chairs look a bit precarious!!
January 11th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise