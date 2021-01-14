Previous
NSW Sports Club, Sydney. 1888. by johnfalconer
NSW Sports Club, Sydney. 1888.

My old club. The dining room is on the top floor. It was sold on in 2013 to developers.
14th January 2021 14th Jan 21

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
Scottish born, Australian raised, lived in Thailand for many years. Now back living in Sydney, Australia. I started 1,000 years ago around about when the...
moni kozi
Very beautiful building. How comes that there's a dining room in the sports club? I thought it was supposed to host sports... :D
January 18th, 2021  
