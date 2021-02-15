Sign up
77 / 365
Happy birthday to me!
The irony is I only a had a glass of Coke Zero!!!
15th February 2021
15th Feb 21
6
0
John Falconer
@johnfalconer
Scottish born, Australian raised, lived in Thailand for many years. Now back living in Sydney, Australia. I started 1,000 years ago around about when the...
268
photos
114
followers
296
following
21% complete
View this month »
70
71
72
73
74
75
76
77
Latest from all albums
75
187
76
188
189
190
77
191
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
6
Album
Others
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fridge
,
bottle
,
champagne
,
sydney
Monique
Happy birthday John 🥂
February 15th, 2021
moni kozi
i won't write 'Many happy returns of the day!' as you probably don't want to have many celebrations with just one glass of coke zero...
So I will stick to "Happy birthday!"
February 15th, 2021
Pam Knowler
Happy birthday!! Cheers!!
February 15th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
Happy Birthday !
February 15th, 2021
CC Folk
Happy Happy Birthday, however you decided to celebrate!🎈🍰🎉
February 15th, 2021
KV
Ahhhh... at least go for the real thing next time... Coke Zeros are good but Coke smokes it!
February 15th, 2021
So I will stick to "Happy birthday!"