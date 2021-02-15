Previous
Happy birthday to me! by johnfalconer
77 / 365

Happy birthday to me!

The irony is I only a had a glass of Coke Zero!!!
15th February 2021 15th Feb 21

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
Monique ace
Happy birthday John 🥂
February 15th, 2021  
moni kozi
i won't write 'Many happy returns of the day!' as you probably don't want to have many celebrations with just one glass of coke zero...
So I will stick to "Happy birthday!"
February 15th, 2021  
Pam Knowler ace
Happy birthday!! Cheers!!
February 15th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Happy Birthday !
February 15th, 2021  
CC Folk ace
Happy Happy Birthday, however you decided to celebrate!🎈🍰🎉
February 15th, 2021  
KV ace
Ahhhh... at least go for the real thing next time... Coke Zeros are good but Coke smokes it!
February 15th, 2021  
