145 / 365
Collage of moon and Sydney Opera house shots
This is the real size and brightness of the moon and my photo of the moon at a better exposure
15th June 2022
15th Jun 22
0
0
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I'm struggling a bit with my health. But here we go again.
529
photos
144
followers
337
following
40% complete
night
moon
collage
sydney
circular
opera
quay
