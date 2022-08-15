Previous
Self Reflected by johnmaguire
16 / 365

Self Reflected

Yesterday's photo... a submission to the "5+2 for the love of selfies" contest, including an O in the image.

Boy, I need a haircut!
15th August 2022 15th Aug 22

John Maguire

@johnmaguire
I remember the first time I held a friend's DSLR in high school and looked through the viewfinder. I was hooked!
