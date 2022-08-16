Pretty Sunset

Marilyn took off with a friend last night so I went downtown on a photo walk. I felt really uninspired and nothing was looking how I wanted in the camera LCD.



Even worse, I knew I had to leave right around sunset to get home and make a late dinner. I watched it develop the whole way home and ran upstairs to take this shot from a window.



After looking through the photos on my photo walk, I'm actually really happy with a lot of them! There are at least 3 photos that I probably like more than this one but I have ideas on how I can improve them even further. Stay tuned!