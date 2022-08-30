Sign up
31 / 365
Pink Pink Pink
I think this is phlox? It grows in the alley behind our house. It smells wonderful.
Tried a different editing approach with this one. I tend to add a healthy dose of contrast and vibrance - I tried going the other way a bit today.
30th August 2022
30th Aug 22
John Maguire
ace
@johnmaguire
The first time I held a friend's DSLR in high school and looked through the viewfinder, I was hooked! However it was only in fall...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
30th August 2022 7:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
flowers
,
pink
,
phlox
Mags
ace
Beautiful! There's not one thing wrong with tweaking. It's good to experiment.
August 31st, 2022
