Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
46 / 365
"I have no idea what I'm doing"
One of the perks of working from home (something I've done even pre-pandemic) is having this little nugget by my side. She absolutely hates having her photo taken.
Supposed to get an X-T3 in the mail tomorrow... still no word on my X-T4 with the broken shutter. Excited to have an ILC again. This 27mm field of view is not really my style for most photography.
14th September 2022
14th Sep 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John M
ace
@johnmaguire
The first time I held a friend's DSLR in high school and looked through the viewfinder, I was hooked! However it was only in fall...
52
photos
22
followers
28
following
12% complete
View this month »
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
Latest from all albums
40
6
41
42
43
44
45
46
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
14th September 2022 10:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
working
,
beagle
,
willow
,
indoors
,
border beagle
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close