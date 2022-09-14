"I have no idea what I'm doing"

One of the perks of working from home (something I've done even pre-pandemic) is having this little nugget by my side. She absolutely hates having her photo taken.



Supposed to get an X-T3 in the mail tomorrow... still no word on my X-T4 with the broken shutter. Excited to have an ILC again. This 27mm field of view is not really my style for most photography.