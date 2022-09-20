Sign up
52 / 365
Birthday sunset at Scioto River
Had fun running around the park an hour before sunset. This park is unique in that it's on a popular bike trail that spans the city, has an outdoor climbing wall with auto belays, is on the river, and has a view of the skyline.
20th September 2022
20th Sep 22
John M
ace
@johnmaguire
The first time I held a friend's DSLR in high school and looked through the viewfinder, I was hooked! However it was only in fall...
Tags
reflection
,
sunset
,
water
,
river
,
silhouette
,
marilyn
,
columbus
,
scioto river
