Birthday sunset at Scioto River by johnmaguire
52 / 365

Birthday sunset at Scioto River

Had fun running around the park an hour before sunset. This park is unique in that it's on a popular bike trail that spans the city, has an outdoor climbing wall with auto belays, is on the river, and has a view of the skyline.
20th September 2022 20th Sep 22

John M

ace
@johnmaguire
The first time I held a friend's DSLR in high school and looked through the viewfinder, I was hooked! However it was only in fall...
14% complete

