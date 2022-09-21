Previous
DQ by johnmaguire
53 / 365

DQ

Didn't have time to get out until it was dark, and even then only for a very short time. Couldn't be DisQualified from 365 though. ;)

I liked these garish lights though I accidentally blew them.
21st September 2022 21st Sep 22

John M

@johnmaguire
The first time I held a friend's DSLR in high school and looked through the viewfinder, I was hooked!
14% complete

Photo Details

