Chasing Shadows by johnmaguire
54 / 365

Chasing Shadows

22nd September 2022 22nd Sep 22

John M

@johnmaguire
The first time I held a friend's DSLR in high school and looked through the viewfinder, I was hooked! However it was only in fall...
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Well timed
September 23rd, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Nice street candid- I like the lighting on the walker's face.
September 23rd, 2022  
