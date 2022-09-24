Previous
It's Corn! by johnmaguire
56 / 365

It's Corn!

As a Michigan native that moved to Ohio I miss the trees - and we sometimes lament that there's only corn and canola as far as the eye can see.

But also - it's corn! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_caMQpiwiaU
John M

