56 / 365
It's Corn!
As a Michigan native that moved to Ohio I miss the trees - and we sometimes lament that there's only corn and canola as far as the eye can see.
But also - it's corn!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_caMQpiwiaU
24th September 2022
24th Sep 22
John M
ace
@johnmaguire
The first time I held a friend's DSLR in high school and looked through the viewfinder, I was hooked! However it was only in fall...
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
X-T3
Taken
24th September 2022 7:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
corn
,
sunset
,
cornfield
,
sun flare
