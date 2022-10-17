Previous
Gloomy Fall Day by johnmaguire
79 / 365

Gloomy Fall Day

We're back home in Michigan for the time being, and it's my favorite time of the year due to all the colors in the trees. Unfortunately I've had very little time to go out hunting for photos.

This is at my parents' lake house where we're staying. Hoping to get out on the kayaks but it has been cold, rainy, and windy since we got here.
John M

@johnmaguire
In fall of 2019, after a trip to Hawaii with only my phone's camera, I bought a mirrorless and started trying to really improve my...
Milanie ace
Very nicely composed - the colors of the kayaks go so well for fall
October 19th, 2022  
