Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
79 / 365
Gloomy Fall Day
We're back home in Michigan for the time being, and it's my favorite time of the year due to all the colors in the trees. Unfortunately I've had very little time to go out hunting for photos.
This is at my parents' lake house where we're staying. Hoping to get out on the kayaks but it has been cold, rainy, and windy since we got here.
17th October 2022
17th Oct 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John M
ace
@johnmaguire
In fall of 2019, after a trip to Hawaii with only my phone's camera, I bought a mirrorless and started trying to really improve my...
89
photos
36
followers
43
following
21% complete
View this month »
72
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
17th October 2022 6:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
trees
,
fall
,
autumn
,
lake
,
reeds
,
kayak
,
dock
,
kayaks
Milanie
ace
Very nicely composed - the colors of the kayaks go so well for fall
October 19th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close