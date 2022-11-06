Previous
Next
Mt. Sanitas by johnmaguire
99 / 365

Mt. Sanitas

1,300 ft of elevation gain within about a mile and a half... this was a tough hike!

I made the trek with Marilyn and my two sisters who live here in Colorado.
6th November 2022 6th Nov 22

John M

ace
@johnmaguire
I am hoping to improve my photography skills through this challenge. I've never been much of an artist, so I'm learning a lot in terms of...
27% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Well worth it though, I suspect. Nice composition
November 11th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Great outdoors capture
November 11th, 2022  
Pam ace
That is quite a hike!
November 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise