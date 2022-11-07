Previous
Next
Rocky Mountain at Sunset by johnmaguire
100 / 365

Rocky Mountain at Sunset

We had an icy hike to Emerald Lake and then Alberta Falls. The moon was very nearly full and the sun was just setting as we got back to the car.
7th November 2022 7th Nov 22

John M

ace
@johnmaguire
I am hoping to improve my photography skills through this challenge. I've never been much of an artist, so I'm learning a lot in terms of...
27% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Neat sunset capture, layers
November 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise