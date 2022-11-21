Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
114 / 365
Hunting
Woke up to a gun shot this morning. This guy and his dog were hunting. I'm not sure if he was going after a duck or a goose. It didn't seem like they got whatever they shot at.
21st November 2022
21st Nov 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John M
ace
@johnmaguire
I am hoping to improve my photography skills through this challenge. I've never been much of an artist, so I'm learning a lot in terms of...
125
photos
40
followers
46
following
31% complete
View this month »
107
108
109
110
111
112
113
114
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
21st November 2022 8:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
michigan
,
hunting
,
lake
Milanie
ace
Hope his hunting was further away from those homes - looks cold
November 22nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close