Hunting by johnmaguire
Hunting

Woke up to a gun shot this morning. This guy and his dog were hunting. I'm not sure if he was going after a duck or a goose. It didn't seem like they got whatever they shot at.
21st November 2022 21st Nov 22

Milanie ace
Hope his hunting was further away from those homes - looks cold
November 22nd, 2022  
