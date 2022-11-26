Previous
Next
Willow with a stick by johnmaguire
119 / 365

Willow with a stick

Earlier on this walk she tried to pick up an entire tree branch for me to throw for her. We compromised with her carrying this smaller stick around.
26th November 2022 26th Nov 22

John M

ace
@johnmaguire
I am hoping to improve my photography skills through this challenge. I've never been much of an artist, so I'm learning a lot in terms of...
33% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise