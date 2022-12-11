Previous
Next
Goofing Around by johnmaguire
134 / 365

Goofing Around

Marilyn and I went driving around last night and found these cool window lights. The right eye actually blinked periodically.

It was Marilyn who shouted "your forced perspective project!" and pulled out my "Smile On A Stick."

I don't know if this _really_ counts as forced perspective, but it was amusing to us! And a little creepy!

Also, even with IBIS, shooting at f/11 at night is hard!
11th December 2022 11th Dec 22

John M

ace
@johnmaguire
I am hoping to improve my photography skills through this challenge. I've never been much of an artist, so I'm learning a lot in terms of...
36% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise