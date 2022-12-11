Sign up
134 / 365
Goofing Around
Marilyn and I went driving around last night and found these cool window lights. The right eye actually blinked periodically.
It was Marilyn who shouted "your forced perspective project!" and pulled out my "Smile On A Stick."
I don't know if this _really_ counts as forced perspective, but it was amusing to us! And a little creepy!
Also, even with IBIS, shooting at f/11 at night is hard!
11th December 2022
11th Dec 22
John M
ace
@johnmaguire
I am hoping to improve my photography skills through this challenge. I've never been much of an artist, so I'm learning a lot in terms of...
146
photos
42
followers
51
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
11th December 2022 10:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
smile
silly
eyes
face
building
goofy
