Goofing Around

Marilyn and I went driving around last night and found these cool window lights. The right eye actually blinked periodically.



It was Marilyn who shouted "your forced perspective project!" and pulled out my "Smile On A Stick."



I don't know if this _really_ counts as forced perspective, but it was amusing to us! And a little creepy!



Also, even with IBIS, shooting at f/11 at night is hard!