Pheasant by johnmaguire
137 / 365

Pheasant

This feather has been floating around our house for a while and I'm always trying different ways to photograph it. Still not happy with it, but it's all I have for today.
14th December 2022 14th Dec 22

John M

ace
@johnmaguire
I am hoping to improve my photography skills through this challenge.
37% complete

Photo Details

Frank Roberts
So many things to like about this image. At first glance (in the "Latest" gallery in the thumbnail size) I thought it might be piano hammers and wavy hair. I can see the feather strands (is that what they're called?) now. I like it.
December 15th, 2022  
