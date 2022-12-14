Sign up
137 / 365
Pheasant
This feather has been floating around our house for a while and I'm always trying different ways to photograph it. Still not happy with it, but it's all I have for today.
14th December 2022
14th Dec 22
1
0
John M
ace
@johnmaguire
I am hoping to improve my photography skills through this challenge.
149
photos
44
followers
53
following
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
14th December 2022 10:06pm
Tags
macro
,
closeup
,
feather
,
pheasant
Frank Roberts
So many things to like about this image. At first glance (in the "Latest" gallery in the thumbnail size) I thought it might be piano hammers and wavy hair. I can see the feather strands (is that what they're called?) now. I like it.
December 15th, 2022
