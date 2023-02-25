Previous
Michael by johnmaguire
Michael

I met Michael downtown today in Columbus while walking with Marilyn. He said he normally skates around his home but decided to head downtown to meet some new people.
25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

John M

Mags ace
Fun shot! Michael has some nice street skates.
February 26th, 2023  
