210 / 365
Michael
I met Michael downtown today in Columbus while walking with Marilyn. He said he normally skates around his home but decided to head downtown to meet some new people.
25th February 2023
25th Feb 23
Tags
yellow
,
blue
,
michael
,
skating
,
roller skates
Mags
ace
Fun shot! Michael has some nice street skates.
February 26th, 2023
