213 / 365
Budding Magnolia
Really hoping the cold doesn't kill them off like last year. Everything is budding so early!
28th February 2023
28th Feb 23
John M
ace
@johnmaguire
I am hoping to improve my photography skills through this challenge. I've never been much of an artist, so I'm learning a lot in terms of...
206
207
208
209
210
211
212
213
207
208
209
18
210
211
212
213
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR IIIx
Taken
28th February 2023 6:27pm
tree
nature
spring
bud
closeup
magnolia
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful close up capture.
March 1st, 2023
