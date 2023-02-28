Previous
Budding Magnolia by johnmaguire
213 / 365

Budding Magnolia

Really hoping the cold doesn't kill them off like last year. Everything is budding so early!
28th February 2023 28th Feb 23

John M

@johnmaguire
John M
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful close up capture.
March 1st, 2023  
