Previous
Next
Backyard by johnmaguire
215 / 365

Backyard

Another one of those days where I didn't really go out and didn't really feel inspired by anything around the house so I tried to find a new perspective on the backyard.

I kind of like how the tree fills the top left of the frame, and I always enjoy the color combo of these buildings.
2nd March 2023 2nd Mar 23

John M

ace
@johnmaguire
I am hoping to improve my photography skills through this challenge. I've never been much of an artist, so I'm learning a lot in terms of...
58% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise