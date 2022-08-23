Sign up
Outdoor Recreation
@mcsiegle
pushed me out of my comfort zone by challenging me to take a photo of a person or people from behind.
23rd August 2022
23rd Aug 22
John Maguire
ace
@johnmaguire
The first time I held a friend's DSLR in high school and looked through the viewfinder, I loved it! It wasn't until a few years...
RICOH GR III
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Alternates
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
23rd August 2022 5:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
river
,
riverfront
,
pergola
,
get-pushed-525
Milanie
ace
This one's really a nice composition
August 24th, 2022
