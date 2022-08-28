Sign up
Previous
Next
4 / 365
Purifier
@talmon
expressed interest in seeing the original photo used for my 365 abstract for this day, so here it is!
Edited version:
https://365project.org/johnmaguire/365/2022-08-28
28th August 2022
28th Aug 22
1
1
John Maguire
ace
@johnmaguire
The first time I held a friend's DSLR in high school and looked through the viewfinder, I was hooked! However it was only in fall...
34
photos
17
followers
22
following
1% complete
1
2
3
4
25
26
27
3
28
4
29
30
out of focus
,
raw materials
Mags
ace
Very cool!
August 30th, 2022
