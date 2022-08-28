Previous
Next
Purifier by johnmaguire
4 / 365

Purifier

@talmon expressed interest in seeing the original photo used for my 365 abstract for this day, so here it is!

Edited version: https://365project.org/johnmaguire/365/2022-08-28
28th August 2022 28th Aug 22

John Maguire

ace
@johnmaguire
The first time I held a friend's DSLR in high school and looked through the viewfinder, I was hooked! However it was only in fall...
1% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Very cool!
August 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise