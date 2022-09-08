Sign up
6 / 365
Hiding in Plain Sight
Loved how well this moth matched the flower. I believe it's a Maximilian sunflower.
8th September 2022
8th Sep 22
John Maguire
ace
@johnmaguire
The first time I held a friend's DSLR in high school and looked through the viewfinder, I was hooked! However it was only in fall...
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Alternates
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
8th September 2022 2:07pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
macro
,
sunflower
,
moth
,
closeup
,
maximilian sunflower
Mags
ace
Outstanding!!! The detail is out of this world!
September 9th, 2022
