Hiding in Plain Sight by johnmaguire
Hiding in Plain Sight

Loved how well this moth matched the flower. I believe it's a Maximilian sunflower.
8th September 2022 8th Sep 22

John Maguire

@johnmaguire
The first time I held a friend's DSLR in high school and looked through the viewfinder, I was hooked! However it was only in fall...
Mags ace
Outstanding!!! The detail is out of this world!
September 9th, 2022  
