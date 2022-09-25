Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
8 / 365
Leaves in the creek
Posting this as an alternate for the day... I loved the texture of the soft overcast sky, filtered through leaves, reflecting in the water, with some of fall's first leaves visible.
25th September 2022
25th Sep 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John M
ace
@johnmaguire
The first time I held a friend's DSLR in high school and looked through the viewfinder, I was hooked! However it was only in fall...
65
photos
28
followers
33
following
2% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Latest from all albums
52
53
54
55
56
7
8
57
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Alternates
Camera
X-T3
Taken
25th September 2022 5:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
water
,
leaves
,
fall
,
creek
Milanie
ace
Very nice composition
September 26th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close