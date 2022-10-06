Previous
Next
Bumblebee Curl by johnmaguire
10 / 365

Bumblebee Curl

Or maybe a carpenter bee? I think bumble bees are fuzzy like this one, but usually seem to have a second stripe lower down, which this bee does not.

Sorry for posting two - couldn't decide again!
6th October 2022 6th Oct 22

John M

ace
@johnmaguire
In fall of 2019, after a trip to Hawaii with only my phone's camera, I bought a mirrorless and started trying to really improve my...
2% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise