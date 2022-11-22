Sign up
12 / 365
Migration 2
Another view... I liked the other photo for how many birds were visible (though it still didn't do it justice), but I liked the composition of this one better.
22nd November 2022
22nd Nov 22
John M
ace
@johnmaguire
I am hoping to improve my photography skills through this challenge. I've never been much of an artist, so I'm learning a lot in terms of...
Tags
birds
,
lake
,
migration
,
sandhill cranes
