Previous
Next
Migration 2 by johnmaguire
12 / 365

Migration 2

Another view... I liked the other photo for how many birds were visible (though it still didn't do it justice), but I liked the composition of this one better.
22nd November 2022 22nd Nov 22

John M

ace
@johnmaguire
I am hoping to improve my photography skills through this challenge. I've never been much of an artist, so I'm learning a lot in terms of...
3% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise