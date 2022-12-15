Previous
Christmas Magic by johnmaguire
Christmas Magic

One more holiday photo from the conservatory last night. I wondered if I could use the handrails as leading lines to the tree and then this couple walked through. I probably should've fired the shutter a couple steps earlier I think.
15th December 2022 15th Dec 22

John M

@johnmaguire
Danette Thompson ace
It does look magical.
December 16th, 2022  
