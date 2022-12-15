Sign up
Christmas Magic
One more holiday photo from the conservatory last night. I wondered if I could use the handrails as leading lines to the tree and then this couple walked through. I probably should've fired the shutter a couple steps earlier I think.
15th December 2022
15th Dec 22
John M
ace
@johnmaguire
I am hoping to improve my photography skills through this challenge. I've never been much of an artist, so I'm learning a lot in terms of...
13
Photo Details
Tags
christmas
,
lights
,
christmas lights
,
theme-festive
,
johnmaguire-pushed
,
street-97
,
get-pushed-541
Danette Thompson
ace
It does look magical.
December 16th, 2022
