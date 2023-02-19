Previous
Caution by johnmaguire
16 / 365

Caution

An alternate from the other day. I was going to check out some geese that were bickering over a flooded area of an underpass and was a bit dumbfounded by this.
19th February 2023 19th Feb 23

John M

@johnmaguire
Photo Details

