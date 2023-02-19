Sign up
16 / 365
Caution
An alternate from the other day. I was going to check out some geese that were bickering over a flooded area of an underpass and was a bit dumbfounded by this.
19th February 2023
19th Feb 23
John M
ace
@johnmaguire
I am hoping to improve my photography skills through this challenge. I've never been much of an artist, so I'm learning a lot in terms of...
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
Alternates
Camera
RICOH GR IIIx
Taken
19th February 2023 11:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
caution
,
tape
,
found
