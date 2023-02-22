Entry for People Challenge - In a Car

We had an unseasonably warm day recently and I thought it would be a good day to try taking photos of people on the street (I am really trying to get past my insecurities and fears here.)



I noticed lots of cars with open windows at this intersection where cars have a long wait to turn left. I chose my subject while crossing in front of them but waited to pull my camera from my pocket until the last second, hoping to get a nice shot of the dog, with the man blurred in the background.



Well, snap focus must've been set to far and the guy must've seen through me. The shot didn't pan out how I hoped, but I figured I'd toss my hat in the ring for the challenge anyway.