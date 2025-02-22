Previous
Block City by johnmckharrisbtinternetcom
14 / 365

Block City

Inspired by Robert Louis Stevenson's poem Block City, I made my Lego Block City for this photo. I loved his poems when I was young and I still do. Stevenson was able to bridge the gap between old and young, Treasure Island is a great example 👍
22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

JohnMcKee

@johnmckharrisbtinternetcom
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact