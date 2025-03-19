Previous
My back yard
My back yard

The yard used to be weed infected so rather than weed killer I now spread rock salt, it's much more environmentally friendly and weeds don't grow in salt water
19th March 2025

JohnMcKee

@johnmckharrisbtinternetcom
