In between afternoon naps by johnnychops
2 / 365

In between afternoon naps

Potty break on a lazy Sunday. Puffy clouds in the sky, warm in the sun and perfect on the shade. Clyde is just soaking it all in.
13th September 2020 13th Sep 20

Johnny Chops

@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
