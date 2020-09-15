Previous
Family time by johnnychops
4 / 365

Family time

Sometimes I forget to stop and play. I'm glad I did tonight. (but brought out the camera...) This is my wife, Andy in her happy place.
15th September 2020 15th Sep 20

Johnny Chops

@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
