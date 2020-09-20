Previous
Next
Sleepy hound dog by johnnychops
9 / 365

Sleepy hound dog

I spent 20 minutes trying to catch the sunset again, then walked in the door to this and snapped it. Figures. No edits, just straight off the Nikon.
20th September 2020 20th Sep 20

Johnny Chops

@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise