Memorial for Pat

My mother in law passed away yesterday after a long decline in her health. One of my wife’s oldest friends sent these flowers so I tried my best to memorialize her here. She was such a sweet and classy lady and will be dearly missed. This is an old photo of her, her husband and my wife back in high school. She always greeted us with a smile no matter what and welcomed me like a son from the first time we met. Times like these remind me how valuable a casual snapshot can really be.