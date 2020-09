Gumbo for Pat and Dick

Cooking has always been a happy place for my wife and I and I'm so glad we spent an evening in the kitchen tonight. This gumbo recipe from her late stepfather is one of our favorites and it turned out delicious. Her mother would be proud. It was a nice homage to them and a good opener for the new autumn season, plus it put quite a few smiles on her face. The path to happiness runs though the belly for most of us, right?