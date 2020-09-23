Previous
Bedtime by johnnychops
12 / 365

Bedtime

Had a full day today and failed at sending up the drone for something dramatic, so I just settled for a simple puppy shot with the trusty iPhone. Could be worse!
23rd September 2020 23rd Sep 20

Johnny Chops

@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
3% complete

