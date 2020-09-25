Previous
See you on the flip side by johnnychops
14 / 365

See you on the flip side

Had lunch with my bandmates next door to a wakeboarding park. Opportunity I couldn't pass up!
25th September 2020 25th Sep 20

Johnny Chops

@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
Kathy A ace
Great shot, well timed
September 26th, 2020  
