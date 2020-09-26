Previous
Airborne by johnnychops
15 / 365

Airborne

Here’s another one from yesterday. I was a tad early on the framing, but still a fun one I think.
26th September 2020 26th Sep 20

Johnny Chops

@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
