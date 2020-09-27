Sign up
16 / 365
Road Selfie
It's a long way to Red River, NM from Austin. We stopped in Lubbock to eat and walk the dogs.
27th September 2020
27th Sep 20
0
0
Johnny Chops
@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
325
photos
15
followers
12
following
Views
8
8
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
27th September 2020 5:59pm
Tags
selfie
