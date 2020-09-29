Sign up
17 / 365
Bandito
Clyde getting into the Southwestern spirit.
29th September 2020
29th Sep 20
1
1
Johnny Chops
@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
17
photos
10
followers
13
following
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
29th September 2020 4:18pm
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
dogs
,
porch
,
bandana
,
“new
,
mexico”
Pam Knowler
ace
Great portrait! He is gorgeous!
September 30th, 2020
