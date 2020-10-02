Previous
Next
Middle Fork hike by johnnychops
19 / 365

Middle Fork hike

Today was a full day! Walking the dogs, hiking along Red River, we squeezed in everything we could. I took a lot of photos on our hike, but this one needed no help. Headed back home to Austin tomorrow, revived by the mountains.
2nd October 2020 2nd Oct 20

Johnny Chops

@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise