Palisades Sill by johnnychops
20 / 365

Palisades Sill

We just got home from Red River, NM to Austin, TX, a 15 hour drive with the dogs and I managed to take a quick snap of these rock formations in Cimarron Canyon State Park. Hope it still counts as my daily photo!
3rd October 2020 3rd Oct 20

Johnny Chops

@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
