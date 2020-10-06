Previous
Location scouting by johnnychops
22 / 365

Location scouting

Not much to look at here really, but I was swamped today and this was the only pic I took. We are shooting a music video next week and this will hopefully be one of our locations.
6th October 2020

Johnny Chops

@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
6% complete

Photo Details

sheri
Nice leading lines.
October 6th, 2020  
