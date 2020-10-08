Previous
Birds on Wires by johnnychops
Birds on Wires

The way the sunset hit this condo downtown was a great backdrop for these birds on wires. I wonder why they always gather like this at the end of the day? It makes me wish I could speak their language.
Johnny Chops

@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
