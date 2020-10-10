Previous
Next
Room at the Airport by johnnychops
26 / 365

Room at the Airport

My first flight since February today, Dallas to Austin. This pickup area is usually full of people. You can really see the leading lines this way.
10th October 2020 10th Oct 20

Johnny Chops

@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise